First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Low clouds finally started to clear out from northwest to southeast early this morning, which will allow for a nicer but still unusually chilly Sunday. After a very cold morning (especially in those areas with snow on the ground) today will end up as mostly sunny and cool, but with light winds and highs of about 40° to 45°. Sunday night and Monday morning will be mostly clear and very cold, however….with light winds allowing for heavy frost and even some patchy fog by daybreak. Monday will be a little less chilly, with highs of about 45° to 50°.

Another system will move through the region from SW to NE Monday night with a mix of precip types, as we’ll be along the rain/snow dividing zone. Northwest counties have the best chance of getting some wet snow, with mostly rain in southeastern counties. Currently the precip does not look terribly heavy, but some slick travel may develop by Tuesday morning. The remainder of the week continues to look dry but with below average temps continuing at least through the weekend. There are indications of a milder pattern developing for Thanksgiving week.

