First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Mostly clear skies and calm winds will allow for a cold and quiet night. As was the case last night, the coldest temps will be in those areas that may still have a little snow on the ground. Official lows will likely range from the upper teens to the mid 20s. Heavy frost and patchy fog also possible. Monday will then be a bit less chilly, with afternoon highs of about 45 to 50.

Our next precip system is still on track to move SW to NE over the area Monday night into Tuesday morning. Layer forecasts indicate that this may be primarily snow in our northwestern counties, and primarily rain in out southeastern counties….with a cold, wet mix right in the middle. Although this does not look like a major accumulating snow threat, there could be some slick travel by Tuesday morning over parts of SE MO and S IL.

The remainder of next week is looking chilly and mainly dry. Another surge of cold, dry air looks to push in later in the week, keeping temps well below average….though some automated systems are going a little too cold. In any event, it does look as though we should get into a moderating trend by the end of next weekend and into the following week.

