Chaffee Drive Inn holds craft show to support small businesses

People took the opportunity to come out to the Holiday Craft & Gift Festival in Chaffee at the...
People took the opportunity to come out to the Holiday Craft & Gift Festival in Chaffee at the Rock ‘n Roll Drive Inn on Saturday(Michael Mohundro)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Nov. 12, 2022
CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - People took the opportunity to come out to the Holiday Craft & Gift Festival in Chaffee at the Rock ‘n Roll Drive Inn on November 12.

Vendors were lined up around the parking lot with lots of crafts, homemade items and much more.

Chuck Stratton is the owner of the drive inn. He says they wanted to put on this event to help the vendors and give people a chance to get some unique items.

“We’re all about the small businesses here,” Stratton said. “We are a small business so we wanted to give back and we want our vendors to do really well when they’re here. This is their business, their livelihood and we want them to succeed when they come here and sell out.”

Wade Cannon is one of the vendors here. He wanted to bring some of his unique engraved items to present to the customers and make some sales for the holiday season.

“We can make it their own,” Cannon said. “It’s not a sold product where they don’t have a name or they can’t make it personalized for their grandchildren or children or gift for other people. We can make it more on a personal level that is custom made for them.”

The event had a total of around 30 vendors on hand.

