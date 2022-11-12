Veterans Day in Perryville

Perryville, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 200 people took a visit to Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial.

Michelle Kincade and her family said they are thinking of all the nation’s service members, from then and now.

Kincade said her late father, Sergeant Philip C. Jann, spent 4 years serving the U.S. in Germany.

Jann’s favorite holiday was Christmas and he spent several years dressing up as Santa Claus before passing away at the age of 62.

For information involving Adopt-A-Veteran, find more information at: https://mnvmfund.org/events

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.