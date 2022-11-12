Heartland Votes

Veterans Day in Perryville

Veteran's Day is winding down, but the families memories of each fallen soldier stand strong
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Perryville, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 200 people took a visit to Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial.

Michelle Kincade and her family said they are thinking of all the nation’s service members, from then and now.

Kincade said her late father, Sergeant Philip C. Jann, spent 4 years serving the U.S. in Germany.

Jann’s favorite holiday was Christmas and he spent several years dressing up as Santa Claus before passing away at the age of 62.

For information involving Adopt-A-Veteran, find more information at: https://mnvmfund.org/events

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Illinois Lottery, a winning $4 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at the...
$4M Mega Millions ticket sold in Murphysboro
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
An investigation into an assault in Cape Girardeau led to an early morning chase into southern...
Assault investigation leads to early morning chase
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire
Recreational weed will soon be legal in Missouri. Voters approved Amendment 3 by 53 percent,...
What’s next for recreational marijuana in Missouri ?

Latest News

Veteran's Day is winding down, but the families memories of each fallen soldier stand strong
Veterans Day in the Heartland
Veteran's Day is winding down, but a program with the Missouri Veteran's Memorial in Perryville...
Adopt-A-Veteran
SIU in Carbondale held their annual Vigil at the Pole near the center of campus today in honor...
SIU holds Vigil at the Pole for Veterans Day
On this Veterans Day, events honoring those who served are being held throughout the country.
Turner Brigade Veterans Day event in Cape Girardeau, Mo.