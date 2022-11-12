SEMO Football defeats Eastern Illinois to remain unbeaten in the OVC

CHARLESTON, Il. (KFVS) -The SEMO Football team defeated Eastern Illinois 31-7 November 12 while the Redhawks were on the road.

Redhawks running back Geno Hess led the way with 30 carries for 198 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Jackson native Bryce Norman led the SEMO defense with 11 tackles.

Southeast Missouri State is now 8-2 overall and 4-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

The Redhawks close out the regular season next Saturday at home against Murray State.

