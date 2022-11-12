Heartland Votes

SEMO Football defeats Eastern Illinois to remain unbeaten in the OVC

Redhawks basketball falls in season opener at Vandy
Redhawks basketball falls in season opener at Vandy
By Todd Richards
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, Il. (KFVS) -The SEMO Football team defeated Eastern Illinois 31-7 November 12 while the Redhawks were on the road.

Redhawks running back Geno Hess led the way with 30 carries for 198 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Jackson native Bryce Norman led the SEMO defense with 11 tackles.

Southeast Missouri State is now 8-2 overall and 4-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

The Redhawks close out the regular season next Saturday at home against Murray State.

