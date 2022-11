ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Saxony Lutheran Soccer team defeated Principia 1-0 on November 12 in the Class 2 Quarterfinals to advance to the Final Four.

The Crusaders will now play in the Semifinals Friday in Fenton, Mo.

Also, the Notre Dame Soccer lost to Webster Groves in the Class 3 Quarterfinals 4-0.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.