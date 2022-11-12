First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

An upper disturbance moving over the region early this morning was bringing a swatch of rain, sleet and snow. Mostly melting as it hits the warm ground, but up to 3″ has been reported on raised surfaces….so some slick spots are certainly possible especially on bridges and overpasses. The precip should lift out quickly this morning, leaving behind a dry but cold and breezy day. Partial clearing is likely in some areas (especially by afternoon) but highs will only be about 40 to 45. Tonight will be the coldest night of the fall thus far, with clear skies and lows of about 19 to 24. Heavy frost is likely Sunday morning.

Out next weather system of note moves in from the southwest by Monday evening. Temperature forecasts indicate that we’ll likely see snow and rain from this system, depending on location. It should move out Tuesday morning but some slick travel is possible early Tuesday. Otherwise the bulk of next week is looking dry but chilly, with below average temps continuing for the foreseeable future.

