Heartland Votes

First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Dry but chilly weekend.....more mixed precip possible Monday night..
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An upper disturbance moving over the region early this morning was bringing a swatch of rain, sleet and snow.   Mostly melting as it hits the warm ground,  but up to 3″ has been reported on raised surfaces….so some slick spots are certainly possible especially on bridges and overpasses.  The precip should lift out quickly this morning, leaving behind a dry but cold and breezy day.  Partial clearing is likely in some areas (especially by afternoon) but highs will only be about 40 to 45.  Tonight will be the coldest night of the fall thus far, with clear skies and lows of about 19 to 24.   Heavy frost is likely Sunday morning.

Out next weather system of note moves in from the southwest by Monday evening.  Temperature forecasts indicate that we’ll likely see snow and rain from this system,  depending on location.  It should move out Tuesday morning but some slick travel is possible early Tuesday.  Otherwise the bulk of next week is looking dry but chilly,  with below average temps continuing for the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Illinois Lottery, a winning $4 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at the...
$4M Mega Millions ticket sold in Murphysboro
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire
Some parts of the Heartland could see 1-2 inches of wet snow on raised or grassy surfaces by...
First Alert: Much colder with rain, snow possible late tonight into early morning
A birthday celebration years ago for Madison Robinson when her brother surprised her at school...
Confession leads to renewed hope in Cape Girardeau murder case
According to the USGS, two earthquakes registered within a couple of hours early Friday...
Several report feeling small earthquake overnight near Bootheel; second quake registers a couple hours later

Latest News

First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 11/11/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 11/11/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 11/11/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 11/11/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 11/11/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 11/11/2022
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Light snow for much of the Heartland tonight