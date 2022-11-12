First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Tonight will likely be the coldest night of the season thus far, as skies finally start to clear from west to east and winds settle down. Clouds were very slow to clear Saturday but should finally start moving out overnight. Areas with a little snow left on the ground could dip into the teens by daybreak…otherwise most of the area looks to dip into the low to mid 20s. Sunday will be chilly but nicer, with more sun and less wind.

Our next ‘weather maker’ will move in from the southwest Monday night. Temperature forecasts indicate that we’ll be in the rain/snow zone….which means that we’ll likely have some snow, sleet and rain at times. Could be some slippery accumulations especially in northern counties of SE MO and S IL…where surface temps could be just below freezing. Probably a degree or two above in southeastern counties. Behind that system the rest of the week looks cool and dry, with cold high pressure across the northern tier of states keeping temps below average.

