Winners of Minn. Dept. of Transportation’s snowplow naming contest

The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Name a Snowplow contest returned for a second year.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation's Name a Snowplow contest returned for a second year.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Minnesota (KFVS) - Eight snowplows in Minnesota will join the ranks of last year’s favorites with snow-themed names.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Name a Snowplow contest returned for a second year.

According to MnDOT, they received 22,000 name ideas and 60,000 votes.

The top 8 winners include:

  • Betty Whiteout - District 8
  • Ctrl Salt Delete - District 7
  • The Big Leplowski - District 4
  • Plowasaurus Rex - Metro District
  • Scoop Dogg - District 3
  • Blizzard of Oz - District 2
  • No More Mr. Ice Guy - District 1
  • Edward Blizzardhands - District 6

Last year’s top 8 winners were:

  • Plowy McPlowFace - Metro District
  • Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya - District 4
  • Duck Duck Orange Truck - District 1
  • Plow Bunyan - District 2
  • Snowbi Wan Kenobi - District 6
  • F. Salt Fitzgerald - District 7
  • Darth Blader - District 3
  • The Truck Formerly Known as Plow - District 8

