Winners of Minn. Dept. of Transportation’s snowplow naming contest
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Minnesota (KFVS) - Eight snowplows in Minnesota will join the ranks of last year’s favorites with snow-themed names.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Name a Snowplow contest returned for a second year.
According to MnDOT, they received 22,000 name ideas and 60,000 votes.
The top 8 winners include:
- Betty Whiteout - District 8
- Ctrl Salt Delete - District 7
- The Big Leplowski - District 4
- Plowasaurus Rex - Metro District
- Scoop Dogg - District 3
- Blizzard of Oz - District 2
- No More Mr. Ice Guy - District 1
- Edward Blizzardhands - District 6
Last year’s top 8 winners were:
- Plowy McPlowFace - Metro District
- Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya - District 4
- Duck Duck Orange Truck - District 1
- Plow Bunyan - District 2
- Snowbi Wan Kenobi - District 6
- F. Salt Fitzgerald - District 7
- Darth Blader - District 3
- The Truck Formerly Known as Plow - District 8
