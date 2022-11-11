Winners of Minn. Dept. of Transportation’s snowplow naming contest

Minnesota (KFVS) - Eight snowplows in Minnesota will join the ranks of last year’s favorites with snow-themed names.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Name a Snowplow contest returned for a second year.

According to MnDOT, they received 22,000 name ideas and 60,000 votes.

The top 8 winners include:

Betty Whiteout - District 8

Ctrl Salt Delete - District 7

The Big Leplowski - District 4

Plowasaurus Rex - Metro District

Scoop Dogg - District 3

Blizzard of Oz - District 2

No More Mr. Ice Guy - District 1

Edward Blizzardhands - District 6

Last year’s top 8 winners were:

Plowy McPlowFace - Metro District

Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya - District 4

Duck Duck Orange Truck - District 1

Plow Bunyan - District 2

Snowbi Wan Kenobi - District 6

F. Salt Fitzgerald - District 7

Darth Blader - District 3

The Truck Formerly Known as Plow - District 8

