V.A. Helps Veteran Find Hearing Aid

A local veteran lost something very important to him. A new hearing aide. But with the help of a fellow vet, they found treasure in the trash
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A feel good story finding your eyes now, but helping a veteran hear forever.

At the Cape Girardeau VA office, Michael Glueck went to an open house event and lost his hearing aid.

He said he spent $3,000 on them.

He shared how he lost them, “When it was over, I took my mask off threw it in the trash can out front by the front door as I was getting ready to leave.”

Glueck said he got in his truck and went to work, then realized he couldn’t hear correctly. He had a moment of realization, he was missing a hearing aid.

“What am I going to do, you know? I checked my phone because there was a program on there to connect and disconnect with Bluetooth,” Glueck said.

He backtracked and found his way back to the V.A., and was able to locate his hearing aid with the help of Bluetooth.

“It was in this one. The minute I walked up to it, it automatically Bluetooth connected, and there it was,” Glueck said.

Nearby housekeepers helped Glueck search through the dumpster.

Charles Schiwitz is a veteran and lead housekeeper.

Schiwitz said, “Just knowing the costs of the hearing aids and what it meant for the veteran and the fact he had just gotten these, and we wanted to end the day on a positive note. We just systematically by process of elimination started removing trash until we lost connectivity, and when we did that we knew we were close, so we didn’t have to dig through all the trash…just one bag.”

The hearing was found in around the third to last bag of trash.

Schiwitz said it was all worth it, “Veterans serving veterans, that’s what I’m about and that’s why I serve the VA.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

