Heartland Votes

Tracking our first snowflakes of the season tonight

First Alert Forecast @ NOON on 11/11/2022
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The colder air is continuing to push south and east across the Heartland this afternoon and evening. There is a small chance for a few isolated showers through the evening hours. Many areas will stay dry. Bundle up if you have Friday night plans, temperatures will fall into the 30s and wind chills will dip into the 20s in some areas. Precipitation will spread back into the Heartland around midnight and continue through the early morning hours on Saturday. While we aren’t expecting huge accumulations, there will be some parts of the Heartland that wake up to snow on the ground. Most accumulation will be on elevated surfaces. A dusting is possible everywhere, and some areas could see an inch or more of snow. Right now it looks like most travel should be just fine as the ground is still warm. The snow showers move out by the mid morning and clouds will decrease through the day on Saturday. The entire weekend looks cold, with highs only in the lower to mid 40s.

