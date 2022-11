STILLWATER, Ok. (KFVS) - The SIU Basketball team upset Oklahoma State Thursday night 61-60.

Marcus Domask hit the winning shot with 22 seconds left on the clock and Lance Jones led the Salukis with 19 points.

Southern Illinois is now 2-0 on the season and will play at Southern Indiana on Sunday.

