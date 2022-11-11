Shop small with Small Business Saturday in Cape Girardeau
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Small Business Saturday will be held in Downtown Cape Girardeau on Saturday, November 26.
According to a release from Old Town Cape, its staff and volunteers will be out and about throughout the day encouraging others to shop locally.
They said the shop small movement helps raise awareness of the importance of shopping locally.
