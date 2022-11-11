Several report feeling small earthquake overnight near Bootheel; second quake registers a couple hours later

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Two small earthquakes registered overnight in the Heartland.

Both quakes were recorded in Lake County, Tennessee, across the Mississippi River from the Bootheel.

The first earthquake was recorded shortly after midnight.

Several people have reported feeling it.

According to the USGS, the first quake was a magnitude 3.2 with the epicenter 1.8 miles southeast of Tiptonville.

It was first reported as a magnitude 2.7 before it was upgraded.

At least 21 people have reported feeling the quake on the USGS website.

The USGS reports the second earthquake recorded was a magnitude 2.1, with the epicenter 3.6 miles northwest of Tiptonville.

This is across the Mississippi River from Portageville.

It happened a couple hours after the first quake.

At least one person has reported to the USGS they felt it.

