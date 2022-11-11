Heartland Votes

Several report feeling small earthquake overnight near Bootheel; second quake registers a couple hours later

According to the USGS, two earthquakes registered within a couple of hours early Friday...
According to the USGS, two earthquakes registered within a couple of hours early Friday morning, Nov. 11.(Source: USGS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Two small earthquakes registered overnight in the Heartland.

Both quakes were recorded in Lake County, Tennessee, across the Mississippi River from the Bootheel.

The first earthquake was recorded shortly after midnight.

Several people have reported feeling it.

According to the USGS, the first quake was a magnitude 3.2 with the epicenter 1.8 miles southeast of Tiptonville.

It was first reported as a magnitude 2.7 before it was upgraded.

At least 21 people have reported feeling the quake on the USGS website.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 3.2 earthquake registered shortly after midnight southeast...
According to the USGS, a magnitude 3.2 earthquake registered shortly after midnight southeast of Tiptonville, Tenn. on Friday, Nov. 11.(Source: USGS)

The USGS reports the second earthquake recorded was a magnitude 2.1, with the epicenter 3.6 miles northwest of Tiptonville.

This is across the Mississippi River from Portageville.

It happened a couple hours after the first quake.

At least one person has reported to the USGS they felt it.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.1 earthquake registered shortly after 2 a.m. northwest of...
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.1 earthquake registered shortly after 2 a.m. northwest of Tiptonville, Tenn. on Friday, Nov. 11.(Source: USGS)

For more information on the magnitude 3.2 earthquake, click here, and for the second one, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
An investigation into an assault in Cape Girardeau led to an early morning chase into southern...
Assault investigation leads to early morning chase
Recreational weed will soon be legal in Missouri. Voters approved Amendment 3 by 53 percent,...
What’s next for recreational marijuana in Missouri ?
Tulsa police said Mark Burris and Tabitha Kelly were taken into custody.
2 arrested for stealing $1,200 worth of items from Dollar General, police say
Cape Girardeau firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the building under construction...
Crews respond to fire at building under construction behind Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast
3.2 magnitude earthquake recorded overnight
3.2 magnitude earthquake recorded overnight
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Turning much colder tomorrow
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook