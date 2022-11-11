Heartland Votes

Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Graves County

A man was hit an killed on KY 131 in Graves County on Thursday evening.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The death of a pedestrian is under investigation in Graves County.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a man was hit by a vehicle on KY 131 at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, November 10.

The man died at the scene.

His name is not being released until his family members can be notified.

Deputies spoke with the 41-year-old driver, who reportedly told them she thought there was a deer in the road and she was unable to avoid hitting what ended up being the pedestrian.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Members of the Mayfield Fire Department, Mayfield/Graves County EMS, Clear Springs Fire Department and Mayfield Police Department assisted at the scene.

