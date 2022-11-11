MO Dept. of Health finalizing recreational cannabis draft rules

MISSOURI (KMOV) -- The state of Missouri is ready to outline rules for recreational pot after the passing of Amendment 3. Since Tuesday’s vote, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has put out the first draft of rules.

It details the adult use of cannabis and some important dates. Existing medical cannabis sellers can apply to also sell recreational pot.

In early February people who want to grow their own can apply. That’s also when adult-use weed should be available to buy in stores.

The state is still finalizing its rules and is asking for suggestions from the public.

