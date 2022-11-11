Heartland Votes

Missouri droughts impact on commercial navigation

By Breanna Harris
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Despite the growing levels on the Mississippi River thanks to rain, a panel of advisors in Mo. is growing more concerned about the impact the drought is having on Commercial Navigation.

A look at low water at the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers, at the tip of southern Illinois, on Thursday, November 10.

The Missouri Drought Assessment Committee held a meeting in Jefferson City, Mo., on November 11, where members voted to recommend forming a Commercial Navigation Impact team. If formed, the CNI team would likely focus on the Mississippi River, which officials say call critical link for the entire United States, including Chris Klenklen, the Deputy Director for the Mo. Dept. of Agriculture.

“Not just from an agricultural standpoint, obviously we want to get fertilizer up and grain out, but, I think Chicago and places are probably looking for coal and energy supplies this winter. So, I would think that standing up a navigation impact team makes sense,” said Klenklen.

Ben Scholl, President of Lewis B. Ostebur Associates, and his company tracks barge traffic, and Scholl is also a grains expert. He said the Midwest’s drought conditions and water levels on the Mississippi River haven’t been this low in decades.

”The last time we had anything of this nature was probably 1988 so we’re talking almost 40 years since we’ve had a drought like this. The good thing is it looks like it’s breaking especially to the east along the rivers and we’re getting some help,” said Scholl. “We’re turned to better levels in St Louis and we will probably in the next few days in Memphis as well.”

The executive order Mo. Governor Mike Parson signed to create the Drought Assessment Committee is set to expire on December 1.

