Light snow for much of the Heartland tonight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. A cold front moved through the area and much colder air is moving in. At the same time, a disturbance to our southwest will spread across the Heartland after midnight bringing with it a chance of rain and snow. Much of the Heartland will see the first snow of the season overnight with a few areas receiving up to and inch on grassy and elevated surfaces. Road temperatures look to remain too warm for much of an impact however, a few slick spots could develop on bridges and overpasses. Lows by morning will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Saturday we will start off with a few snow showers in our eastern counties. The snow showers will move out of the Heartland before noon. It will remain breezy and cold throughout the day. Highs will reach the lower to middle 40s.

