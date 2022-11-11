Heartland Votes

Horseshoer’s truck and tools stolen

horshoe
horshoe
By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- Festus police are investigating the recent theft of a pickup truck that shut down a local horseshoer’s business. Ray Oliver is a farrier, someone who specializes in the care of the hooves of horses. But he can’t work after thieves stole his work truck and all his tools.

“Very devastating,” said Oliver.

Oliver said the light brown 2005 Ford F-250 pickup was parked with the doors locked and no keys inside on the street in front of his house. He believes the thieves hooked up a chain and pulled the truck down the street before breaking into it and starting it.

F-250 pickups have been popular with thieves because they’re easy to hotwire.

Oliver’s wife, Tammy, helps her husband with his horseshoeing business and said they’ve worked hard to build up their list of clients after her husband was sidelined by a wrist injury.

“We’re out a truck, we’re out tools. We were building our business back up. That’s gone now. Now we’re down to one salary and one car,” she said.

The Olivers estimated the tools are valued at $3,000. But they said many were custom-made and will be hard to replace.

Ray Oliver said the truck also contained items that are irreplaceable, including his son’s first pair of shoes and the spurs he wore during his career as a rodeo bull rider.

“A lot of sentimental things that were in there,” he said.

The Olivers are hoping that someone will spot their brown, diesel, F-250 pickup with stickers on the back window. Anyone who sees it is asked to call the Festus Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
An investigation into an assault in Cape Girardeau led to an early morning chase into southern...
Assault investigation leads to early morning chase
Recreational weed will soon be legal in Missouri. Voters approved Amendment 3 by 53 percent,...
What’s next for recreational marijuana in Missouri ?
Tulsa police said Mark Burris and Tabitha Kelly were taken into custody.
2 arrested for stealing $1,200 worth of items from Dollar General, police say
Cape Girardeau firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the building under construction...
Crews respond to fire at building under construction behind Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

The Missouri Department of Conservation released some helpful information for deer hunters this...
What to know for deer season in Mo.
According to the Illinois Lottery, a winning $4 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at the...
$4M Mega Millions ticket sold in Murphysboro
V.A Cape Girardeau exterior
V.A. Helps Veteran Find Hearing Aid
A local veteran lost something very important to him. A new hearing aide. But with the help of...
Veteran thanks VA for help in finding lost hearing aid
A Cape Girardeau family's quest for answers heats up as a confession leads to murder charges in...
Confession leads to renewed home for Cape Girardeau murder case