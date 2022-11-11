First Alert: Much colder with rain, snow possible tonight

(KFVS) - Winter-like conditions could make an early appearance starting tonight.

First, a strong cold front is pushing through the Heartland bringing blustery and much cooler temperatures.

Morning temps will start off in the 50s then drop into the 40s by afternoon and evening.

A few showers, from remnants of Nichole, are possible on the eastern edge of the Heartland, but most locations will stay dry.

Tonight a fast-moving upper disturbance will push in colder and drier air which could cause rain to change over to wet snow and sleet.

An inch or so of snow could accumulate on some surface by daybreak, but much of it will likely melt on the still warm ground.

Some slick travel is possible Saturday morning.

The rest of the weekend is looking cold, but sunny.

Next week will be chilly and mostly dry.

Monday night into Tuesday, another strong system will move into the Heartland.

This system could bring another round of rain and snow, especially in our northern counties.

