First Alert Friday Forecast

A strong cold front will move through from west to east this morning, introducing a much cooler pattern which includes a couple of chances of winter precipitation. Today will be blustery and much cooler, with morning air temps in the 50s dropping into the 40s by afternoon and evening. A few showers this morning are possible along the eastern edge of the area on the west side of the circulation around Nicole, but most of the area will stay dry today. Tonight, however, a fast-moving upper disturbance will move from Arkansas across the area from SW to NE, bringing a quick swath of precipitation. With colder and drier air blowing in, this will likely be wet snow or rain changing to some sleet and snow depending on location. Much of it will likely melt on the warm ground, but an inch or so may accumulate on some surfaces by daybreak, and some slick travel is possible Saturday morning.

Most of the outlook for the next week is chilly but dry. One exception will be Monday night into Tuesday as another (stronger) weather system moves through from SW to NE. With temps near freezing, there may be another mix of precip types, especially in northern counties. Of course a minor shift with this system would greatly affect the type of precip. Later in the week things look to be dry and gradually warmer as the upper flow becomes westerly and then southwesterly again. Right now next weekend is looking cool but dry.

