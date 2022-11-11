Heartland Votes

Company E of Turner Brigade holds living history event at Fort D

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On this Veterans Day, events honoring those who served are being held throughout the country.

In Cape Girardeau, Company E of the Turner Brigade held a living history event at Fort D.

The Turner Brigade is a re-enactor organization that portrays a number of different units of Missouri Union volunteers and civilians of the Civil War period.

The organizer told us their effort attracts visitors from all over the country.

“We’ve had people today here from Florida. We’ve had people that have come all the way from Georgia, who showed up because this is the place they could find out the most about the Civil War. It’s a shame there aren’t more out there, but we try our best,” Scott House, organizer, said.

The members of Company E have been active in the support and restoration of Fort D, the last surviving Civil War earthwork fort in Cape Girardeau.

