Veterans Day events in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Residents in Paducah will be able to honor Veterans Day at several events on Friday, November 11.

According to the city, the events include:

Sunrise Reveille at the foot of Broadway at approximately 6 a.m.

Awards ceremony at 10 a.m. at Dolly McNutt Memorial Plaza to honor the Patriot Award winner, the Distinguished Veteran, and the winners of the Paducah Chapter, Daughters of American Revolution Veterans Day Poster & Essay Contest.

Veterans Day Parade at 11 a.m. starting at 6th & Washington Streets. It will travel along 6th Street, turn right on Broadway, and head toward the riverfront. At North 2nd Street, it will turn left and disband at Monroe Street.

The city also honored 47 current city employees who have served or are currently serving our country.

