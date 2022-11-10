Turning much colder tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We saw another very warm day across the area but that is about to change. A strong cold front is moving towards the Heartland and will bring the coldest airmass so far this season. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and mild temperatures. Our cold front will bring clouds an gusty winds after midnight. Lows by morning will range from the middle 40s north to the middle 50s south.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and much colder. There may be a few light showers early but most areas will be dry. Highs will range from the upper 40s north west to the middle 60s south east with falling temperatures during the afternoon hours.

We are watching a weak system that will move across the area late Friday evening into the predawn hours on Saturday. Right now it appears a few light snow showers could fall across the area. We are not expecting much impact from this system at this time but a few areas could see a dusting of snow mainly on grassy surfaces.

