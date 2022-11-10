Topple the Tow Truck to collect toys for 3rd year

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The third annual Topple the Tow Truck will be held Saturday, November 12.

According to PMR, an auto repair and towing company, they will be set up at Steven’s Floral Gifts and Framing and Jack and Josie’s in Marion from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to collect toys for kids in the region.

“It’s always amazing, the outpouring of support we get with this unique event,” said manager Nicole Miskelley. “We have some great sponsors and an even better community that wants to help these kids have a bright Christmas. Plus, we get to set up at local stores like Steven’s to help them out and keep the money local, too.”

PMR will also be collecting toy and monetary donations at their location November 1-December 17, as well as hosting a Salvation Army Angel Tree.

According to a release from PMR, last year, the local Toys for Tots collected more than 15,000 toys and helped more than 3,300 children in five counties in the area.

This year, they said they are anticipating more children needing help in the region due to economic impacts.

Marine Corps Toys for Tots is a registered 501c3 organization. All donations stay local and help local kids.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.