Tips for Heat heading into Winter

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Fire officials want citizens to prepare for winter and heater season.

Whenever you start up your furnace, or electric heater, make sure your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors work.

According to the American Red Cross, heating is the second leading cause of home fires.

The American Red Cross suggests:

Keep all flammables, like paper, clothing, bedding, drapes or rugs, at least 3 feet from a space heater, stove or fireplace

Never leave portable heaters and fireplaces unattended; turn off heaters and make sure fireplace embers are extinguished before leaving the room

If you must use a space heater, place it on a level, nonflammable surface, like ceramic tile, not on a rug or carpet

Keep children and pets away from space heaters

When buying a space heater, look for models that shut off automatically if the heater falls over

In Cape Girardeau, fire officials suggest reaching out to the department for any questions.

These fire fighters can also help with smoke detector installation.

