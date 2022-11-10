Heartland Votes

Tips for Heat heading into Winter

As temperatures drop this weekend, you might think it's time to turn on the heat. But before you do, local firefighters have some tips to help keep you safe
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Fire officials want citizens to prepare for winter and heater season.

Whenever you start up your furnace, or electric heater, make sure your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors work.

According to the American Red Cross, heating is the second leading cause of home fires.

The American Red Cross suggests:

  • Keep all flammables, like paper, clothing, bedding, drapes or rugs, at least 3 feet from a space heater, stove or fireplace
  • Never leave portable heaters and fireplaces unattended; turn off heaters and make sure fireplace embers are extinguished before leaving the room
  • If you must use a space heater, place it on a level, nonflammable surface, like ceramic tile, not on a rug or carpet
  • Keep children and pets away from space heaters
  • When buying a space heater, look for models that shut off automatically if the heater falls over

In Cape Girardeau, fire officials suggest reaching out to the department for any questions.

These fire fighters can also help with smoke detector installation.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The general election is Tuesday, November 8.
Heartland Votes: General election results
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Several changes were made for the second application period compared to the first.
Illinois reopens housing assistance program
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

Latest News

As temperatures drop this weekend, you might think it's time to turn on the heat. But before...
Heating tips ahead of cooler temperatures
If the Redhawks make the playoffs, is the university equipped to host a playoff game in Cape...
Houck Field discussed during Board of Governors Meeting
Around 7 p.m. on November 9, residents received a text that announced that the entire county,...
County Wide burn ban in Union County, Ill.
Recreational weed will soon be legal in Missouri. Voters approved Amendment 3 by 53 percent.
What's next for recreational marijuana in Missouri?