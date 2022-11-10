Heartland Votes

Pulley appointed as Cape Girardeau’s assistant city manager

Trevor Pulley will oversee the city’s planning, inspections and engineering divisions under...
Trevor Pulley will oversee the city’s planning, inspections and engineering divisions under Community Development, in addition to the Public Works Department.(City of Cape Girardeau)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Following a nationwide search, the city of Cape Girardeau announced its new assistant city manager.

According to a release from the city on Thursday, November 10, Cape Girardeau native Trevor Pulley will be fill the role as assistant city manager and community development director.

His first day at the city of Cape Girardeau will be December 5.

“Trevor brings skill, experience, and a heart for public service that will serve Cape Girardeau well,” Dr. Kenneth Haskin, director of citizen services/city clerk, said in the release.

Pulley will oversee the city’s planning, inspections and engineering divisions under Community Development, in addition to the Public Works Department.

He takes over from Molly Mehner, who has held the position for a little more than seven years. In September, she accepted a position as town administrator in Collierville, Tenn.

According to the city, the Community Development Department has reviewed approximately $497 million in public and private developments in the last five years, in addition to managing the city’s Transportation Trust Fund, a special sales tax for street renovations approved every five years since 1995.

They say Pulley’s career begin in home construction, and he has continued for more than 35 years in general construction, including residential and commercial.

His education includes a Bachelor of Science Degree from Southeast Missouri State University, as well as numerous certifications in computers, mobile forensics, and management.

While in construction, the city said Trevor’s career moved into law enforcement including a decade of service with the City of Cape Girardeau Police Department.

His family moved to Dexter, Mo. in 2002 where he began rising in the ranks to Dexter chief of police before being appointed Dexter’s city administrator in 2021.

Recently he served in a dual role covering both city administration and inspections, due to the recent retirement of the building inspector.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The general election is Tuesday, November 8.
Heartland Votes: General election results
marijuana generic
Missouri voters approve legalizing recreational marijuana
Several changes were made for the second application period compared to the first.
Illinois reopens housing assistance program
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

Equipment purchased by the Dongola Fire Department with money from the Hero Fund.
Dongola Fire Dept. buys new equipment with donations from Hero Fund
A look at low water at the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers, at the tip of...
DRONE12: Low water at confluence of Mississippi, Ohio Rivers
Another western Kentucky school's closing because too many students and staff are sick. This...
Fulton, KY: No in-school classes until Tuesday due to widespread illness
Officials say a fire near Jefferson Elementary School in Cape started when some construction...
Students evacuated after small fire at Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau
Michael Pierce of McCracken County, Ky., has been arrested for sexually assaulting a minor.
McCracken County man arrested for sexually abusing a juvenile