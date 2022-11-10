Pulley appointed as Cape Girardeau’s assistant city manager

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Following a nationwide search, the city of Cape Girardeau announced its new assistant city manager.

According to a release from the city on Thursday, November 10, Cape Girardeau native Trevor Pulley will be fill the role as assistant city manager and community development director.

His first day at the city of Cape Girardeau will be December 5.

“Trevor brings skill, experience, and a heart for public service that will serve Cape Girardeau well,” Dr. Kenneth Haskin, director of citizen services/city clerk, said in the release.

Pulley will oversee the city’s planning, inspections and engineering divisions under Community Development, in addition to the Public Works Department.

He takes over from Molly Mehner, who has held the position for a little more than seven years. In September, she accepted a position as town administrator in Collierville, Tenn.

According to the city, the Community Development Department has reviewed approximately $497 million in public and private developments in the last five years, in addition to managing the city’s Transportation Trust Fund, a special sales tax for street renovations approved every five years since 1995.

They say Pulley’s career begin in home construction, and he has continued for more than 35 years in general construction, including residential and commercial.

His education includes a Bachelor of Science Degree from Southeast Missouri State University, as well as numerous certifications in computers, mobile forensics, and management.

While in construction, the city said Trevor’s career moved into law enforcement including a decade of service with the City of Cape Girardeau Police Department.

His family moved to Dexter, Mo. in 2002 where he began rising in the ranks to Dexter chief of police before being appointed Dexter’s city administrator in 2021.

Recently he served in a dual role covering both city administration and inspections, due to the recent retirement of the building inspector.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.