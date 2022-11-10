Mo. casinos to treat veterans, active military members on Veterans Day

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Veterans and active military members will be treated to free meals, discounts and more at several casinos on Veterans Day.

According to a release from the Missouri Gaming Association, the following casinos are participating:

Argosy Casino in Riverside - On November 11 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m, Veterans will have a chance to win free spins on a designated slot machine with winners drawn every 15 minutes. Guests keep any winnings they receive. The opportunity is open to all members of the myheroes program, which is offered to all active and retired military personnel as well as first responders.

Century Casino in Caruthersville - Casino guests who are Veterans or active military will receive a stainless steel Veteran tumbler, free food voucher and register for a special point multiplier on November 11.

Century Casino in Cape Girardeau - Casino guests who are Veterans receive a 17X Century Point Multiplier from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. along with an exclusive tumbler.

Harrah’s North Kansas City - Veterans will receive 25% off food orders at Winning Streaks and Bite & Bean when presenting their military ID as well as a commemorative Salute Caesars Rewards card. Harrah’s is also giving an extra 15% off hotel accommodations through November 13, 2022 for Veterans and active military.

Hollywood Casino St. Louis - Hollywood Casino is offering a buy one burger, get one burger at 99 Hops House for myheroes members. Myheroes is a program the casino offers to all active and retired military personnel as well as first responders.

Isle of Capri Casino Hotel in Boonville - Veterans and active military who present their military ID may redeem a $20 food credit valid at The Brew Brothers between 11am and 11pm.

River City Casino & Hotel in Lemay - River City Casino & Hotel is offering a buy one burger, get one burger at Burger Brothers and Beerhouse for myheroes members. Myheroes is a program the casino offers to all active and retired military personnel as well as first responders.

In 2021, they say Missouri casinos sent $11.7 million in tax revenue to the state’s Veterans Commission Trust Fund, which funds health care at its seven veterans homes and helps veterans and their dependents through its programs.

They say Missouri casinos have donated more than $372 million to the veterans fund since gaming began in the state.

