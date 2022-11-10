McCracken County man arrested for sexually abusing a juvenile
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man has been arrested today in McCracken County, Ky., for sexually assaulting a minor.
On November 10, McCracken County Sheriff’s detectives received word that a juvenile had been sexually abused.
Detectives immediately began the investigation by conducting interviews with the involved parties and utilizing other investigative techniques. As a result of the investigation, a suspect was identified.
33-year-old Michael Pierce of McCracken County was located at his residence at approximately 2:00 PM and arrested.
Pierce was charged with Sexual Abuse 1st Degree for a victim under 12 years old.
