Humane Society rescues starving dogs from Farmington

FARMINGTON, Mo. (KMOV) -- The Humane Society of Missouri rescued nine dogs from a property in Farmington, Missouri.

A resident called with a tip that was investigated and confirmed by the Humane Society. The dogs were drastically underweight when a task force went to the home, the Humane Society said in a statement.

The dogs rescued were seven German Shepherds and two Bloodhounds. The dogs are getting veterinary care for the time being.

