Homeless Jesus statue to be installed in front of Community Partnership in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new sculpture will be installed in front of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri headquarters on South Sprigg Street.

According to a release from the organization, the 7-foot-wide, bronze sculpture will depict a park bench with a faceless cloaked figure lying on it, similar to a resting homeless person. Those who stop to see it will realize that the sculpture depicts Jesus only when they notice the holes in the feet.

“The sculpture is not just a normal statue; it was not created to be looked at and admired. It is an image which should draw the viewer’s glance to the many park benches, doorways and sheltered corners where people experiencing homelessness lay every day and every night,” Dr. Melissa Stickel, executive director of Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, stated in the release. “It is our hope that this piece will move people to action because homelessness is everywhere. It’s here in Cape Girardeau, and people need our help. This will raise awareness and make it relevant to anybody who walks by and sees it.”

It was created by Canadian sculptor Timothy P. Schmalz, and was made possible through the support of Saint Francis Healthcare System.

The dedication takes place on November 16 at 11:30 a.m., and is open to the public. All are welcome to attend.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.