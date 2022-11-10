Gov. Beshear: Nearly $2M in funding, credits approved for workforce training

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday, November 10 that $1.88 million in funds and credits was approved for training more than 8,000 Kentucky-resident employees.

It’s part of the Commonwealth’s workforce training initiative.

According to a release from the governor’s office, with training funds and credits approved during November’s Bluegrass State Skills Corporation meeting, the state’s support of workforce training in fiscal year 2023 totals more than $3.8 million for nearly 60 applicants across the state to train more than 12,700 employees.

“As we continue to build on the economic momentum that is positioning the commonwealth for a better future, we must be vigilant to ensure we have a pipeline for talent to fill these jobs of tomorrow,” Governor Beshear said. “Programs like the Bluegrass State Skills Corporation are ensuring we have individuals with the necessary skills to meet the needs of these growing companies. It’s yet another reason there is no better place to do business than Kentucky.”

The BSSC’s Grant-in-Aid and Skills Training Investment Credit programs assist employers throughout the commonwealth.

GIA provides cash reimbursements for occupational and skills upgrade training at Kentucky businesses, while STIC offers state income tax credits for companies to offset the costs for approved training programs.

Applications for both programs are accepted and considered for approval by the BSSC Board of Directors.

According to the governor’s office, BSSC incentives are available to a range of operations, including manufacturing, agribusiness, nonretail service or technology, headquarters operations, state-licensed hospital operations, coal severing and processing, alternative fuel, gasification, renewable energy production and carbon dioxide transmission pipelines.

For more information on BSSC or to apply for workforce training assistance, visit ced.ky.gov/workforce/BSSC.

