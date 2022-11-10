Heartland Votes

Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

The governor gave his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, November 10 at 11:30 a.m.
The governor gave his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, November 10 at 11:30 a.m.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development progress, continued general fund growth; gas prices; the new Prison-to-Work program; disaster recovery and more.

He highlighted an economic development project expected to create 35 full-time jobs and that represents $30 million in new investment. He also highlighted investment in Kentucky’s workforce training initiatives.

Governor Beshear said that Kentucky’s economic momentum continues as State Budget Director John Hicks reported that October’s General Fund receipts rose 15.2 percent over last year’s total. Revenues for the month were $1.2 billion compared to $1 billion collected in October 2021.

He said this is the eighth month this year in which collections have exceeded $1 billion.

With more than $1.3 billion in revenue surplus estimated for the fiscal year 2023, the governor noted that we can more than afford his Education First Plan which will give educators pay raises and fund universal pre-k.

On Monday, the governor joined Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey and Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts to announce two new programs aimed at boosting workforce participation by helping the justice-involved population who have paid their debt to society and are leaving prison to find meaningful employment.

During the Team Kentucky update, the governor shared that the average price for gas in Kentucky, at $3.483 per gallon, is 32 cents lower than the national average of $3.803, according to the American Automobile Association.

Governor Beshear also gave an update on Eastern Kentucky stabilization and rebuilding efforts following July’s historic floods.

He said more than $86.8 million in grants have been approved under the Federal Emergency Management Agency Individuals and Households Program for 8,442 households. Over $55.5 million has been approved under the U.S. Small Business Administration. Disaster Recovery Centers and Multi-Agency Resource Centers are open until Nov. 22.

The centers will be closed Friday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day. You can visit governor.ky.gov/FloodResources for locations and times.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet continues to oversee contractors who are clearing streams of debris and transporting damaged vehicles found in waterways or on public rights of way to vehicle management sites.

Community drop-off sites where residents can take eligible debris on their own will remain open until at least Nov. 14.

Residents who still need debris removed from private property should contact their local fiscal court for information.

Residents searching for a missing vehicle can find information on Gov. Beshear’s Flood Resources web page.

Governor Beshear said that the Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund will remain open until Nov. 16.

Nonprofits can learn more and apply at teamkynonprofitfund.ky.gov.

So far, he said 839 nonprofits have received awards totaling over $56 million.

Governor Beshear said that the most recent COVID-19 data continues to be encouraging.

He said fewer Kentuckians are hospitalized for COVID-19 than seen at nearly any point during the past two years and more and more counties are showing as “green” on the COVID-19 community levels map.

