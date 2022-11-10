Heartland Votes

Fulton Independent School closes due to illness

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FULTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Due to widespread illness, Fulton Independent School will not be having in person classes on Friday, November 11 and Monday, November 14.

The school has announced that classes will be Non-Traditional Instruction on those days. NTI is a program that encourages that continuation of learning on days when the entire district is closed due to health of safety reasons.

Students should expect communications from their teachers concerning assignments from phone, email, or Dojo.

In person classes are currently set to resume on Tuesday, November 15.

