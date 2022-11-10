Heartland Votes

First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Today will be the last warm day for a while....plus....rain chances next week?
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:21 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
This will be our last warm day for a while,  as we get into a much cooler pattern for the foreseeable future.   Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s….not quite as warm as Wednesday’s record highs,  but still well above normal.  A cold front moves in from the west later tonight….and colder and blustery conditions will move in by daybreak Friday morning.   Precip chances remain low with this front…with Nicole’s rain staying just to our east and rain from the cold front fizzling out as it moves in.  But Friday will be windy and much cooler,  with highs in the low 50s.  By Saturday morning the entire region will be well below freezing.

After a dry but chilly weekend,  next week is showing two chances of rain. The first will move in from the southwest Monday night into Tuesday morning.  It may be just cold enough Monday night for some wet snow or sleet in our northern counties,  but temps should be at or above freezing so at this point this does not look like a major travel problem.  Rain should lift off to the northeast by mid-day Tuesday. After a dry but cool Wednesday, another round of cool rain looks possible next Thursday.  Temps next week will remain well below average.

