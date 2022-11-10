First Alert: Last warm day before temps drop

(KFVS) - We’ll have one more warm, mild day before temperatures take a dive.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

This won’t be nearly as warm as Wednesday, but still well above average for this time of year.

A cold front moves in from the west later tonight bringing in colder and blustery conditions by daybreak Friday morning.

Rain chances with this system remain low.

Friday afternoon will be windy and much cooler with highs in the low 50s.

By Saturday morning, the Heartland will be well below freezing.

Highs over the weekend will be in the 40s, with lows in the 20s!

Next week temps will remain well below average with a couple of chances for rain.

The first arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Temperatures could be cold enough Monday night for some wet snow or sleet in our northern counties. This is not expected to impact travel.

Rain moves out by mid-day Tuesday.

Wednesday is looking dry and cool.

Another round of cool rain is possible next Thursday.

