Crews respond to fire at building under construction behind Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the new building under construction behind Jefferson Elementary School on Thursday morning, November 10.

Crews were called to the scene before 9:15 a.m.

When they arrived, no smoke was showing, but crews said they were able to locate a small fire between two walls of the new brick building.

The building is the site of the new Jefferson Elementary School Aquatic Facility.

As firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, a portion of Jefferson Elementary School was evacuated.

Students could be seen playing on the playground during this time.

No injuries were reported.

The fire department said construction activities was the source of the fire.

