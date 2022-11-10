Crash blocks 1 lane of I-69 near Graves-Marshall County line
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to use caution traveling Interstate 69 on Thursday morning, November 10.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a truck crash is partially blocking one southbound lane of I-69 near the Graves-Marshall County line.
The crash was reported shortly after 1 a.m.
Crews are working to up-right the truck and then offload it before removing the vehicle.
KYTC said the truck was hauling some kind of tar or asphalt-like material, which they state is expected to require a substantial environmental clean-up.
I-69 is reduced to one lane near the 35 mile marker in Marshall County.
The closed lane is expected to be reopened close to 7 a.m.
