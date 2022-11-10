Crash blocks 1 lane of I-69 near Graves-Marshall County line

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to use caution traveling Interstate 69 on Thursday morning, November 10.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a truck crash is partially blocking one southbound lane of I-69 near the Graves-Marshall County line.

The crash was reported shortly after 1 a.m.

Crews are working to up-right the truck and then offload it before removing the vehicle.

KYTC said the truck was hauling some kind of tar or asphalt-like material, which they state is expected to require a substantial environmental clean-up.

I-69 is reduced to one lane near the 35 mile marker in Marshall County.

The closed lane is expected to be reopened close to 7 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.