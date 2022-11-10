Heartland Votes

Crash blocks 1 lane of I-69 near Graves-Marshall County line

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a truck crash is partially blocking...
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a truck crash is partially blocking one southbound lane of I-69 near the Graves-Marshall County line.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to use caution traveling Interstate 69 on Thursday morning, November 10.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a truck crash is partially blocking one southbound lane of I-69 near the Graves-Marshall County line.

The crash was reported shortly after 1 a.m.

Crews are working to up-right the truck and then offload it before removing the vehicle.

KYTC said the truck was hauling some kind of tar or asphalt-like material, which they state is expected to require a substantial environmental clean-up.

I-69 is reduced to one lane near the 35 mile marker in Marshall County.

The closed lane is expected to be reopened close to 7 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The general election is Tuesday, November 8.
Heartland Votes: General election results
marijuana generic
Missouri voters approve legalizing recreational marijuana
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear
Several changes were made for the second application period compared to the first.
Illinois reopens housing assistance program
Kentucky voters have rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have removed any...
Kentucky voters reject constitutional amendment on abortion

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Kevil man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County
Kevil man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County
A Kentucky man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57.
1 dead after 2-vehicle crash on I-57 in Williamson Co.
U.S. 51 at the south edge of Bardwell, Kentucky is has been reopened.
U.S. 51 south of Bardwell reopened after crash, downed power lines