UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Union County, Ill. has been placed in a county wide burn ban until further notice.

Around 7 p.m. on November 9, residents received a text that announced that the entire county, including Jonesboro, is prohibited from starting fires.

The burn ban was issued by Union County Sheriff Dale Foster.

