Community invited to Veterans Day Ceremony at McCracken Co. Courthouse
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The community is invited to a Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday, November 11.
According to a release from McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer, the ceremony will take place at the Veteran’s Memorial on the grounds of the McCracken County Courthouse starting at 4:30 p.m.
They say the Light to Unite ceremony is in recognition of the Purple Heart Medal. It’s a nationwide acknowledgement of the history of the Purple Heart and those who have received it.
