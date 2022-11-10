Community invited to Veterans Day Ceremony at McCracken Co. Courthouse

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The community is invited to a Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday, November 11.

According to a release from McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer, the ceremony will take place at the Veteran’s Memorial on the grounds of the McCracken County Courthouse starting at 4:30 p.m.

They say the Light to Unite ceremony is in recognition of the Purple Heart Medal. It’s a nationwide acknowledgement of the history of the Purple Heart and those who have received it.

