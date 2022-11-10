Cardinals slugger Goldschmidt win’s MLB’s Hank Aaron Award

Heartland Votes

Cardinals slugger Goldschmidt wins Hank Aaron Award
By Todd Richards
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt has won the Hank Aaron Award for the most outstanding offensive performer in the National League.

Goldschmidt led the NL in the categories of on-base average and slugging percentage while batting .317 with 35 homers and 115 runs batted in.

Aaron Judge won the American League Hank Aaron Award.

Both players are finalists for the Most Valuable Player honors that will be presented next week.

