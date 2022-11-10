Beautification initiative to hold litter pick-up day in Saline County on Saturday

CAPE GIRARDEAU (KFVS) - Clean Soil of Southern Illinois (SoIL) is planning another litter pick-up this weekend in Saline County.

Volunteers will clean up Illinois Routes 13 and 34, as well as U.S. 45 on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Volunteers are asked to meet at 8:30 a.m. at 504 N. Commercial in the Bulldog Center in Harrisburg to get started.

“A lot of people do this on their own,” Rex Piper, a member of the board for Clean Soil, said Thursday morning on The Breakfast Show Too. “We’re asking people to come out and join us. We have bags and vests that IDOT has provided for us.”

Back in September, nearly 250 volunteers with Clean SoIL picked up litter along Route 13 from Murphysboro to the Saline County line.

At an event in October, the group picked up Illinois Route 148 from Zeigler to the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge.

Clean SoIL was founded last year by Les Winkeler and former Congressman Glenn Poshard.

“I’m the outdoors write for the Southern Illinoisan and have been for about 30 years, and I’ve written a series of anti-litter columns over the years … and Glenn called me and said, ‘I’m tired of reading about it, let’s do something,” Winkeler said. “And we put this organization together.”

