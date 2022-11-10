Assault investigation leads to early morning chase

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into an assault in Cape Girardeau led to an early morning chase into southern Illinois.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, officers were investigating an assault which happened on the 1300 block of N. Mount Auburn just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, November 10.

A Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s deputy found the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop the driver, but they did not stop.

Cape Girardeau Police said one of their officers and the deputy chased after the vehicle, but stopped when it traveled into southern Illinois.

Police have identified the suspect, but said they are not in custody.

