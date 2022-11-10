2-night music event to raise money for Southern Ill. Honor Flight
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A two-night music event will raise money for the Southern Illinois Honor Flight.
According to a release from the Veterans Honor Flight, the event will feature the Illinois State Quartet and Gospel Music Convention.
It will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 11 and 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 12 at the Southern Illinois Worship Center, 124 Lou Ann Drive in Herrin.
