2-night music event to raise money for Southern Ill. Honor Flight

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A two-night music event will raise money for the Southern Illinois Honor Flight.

According to a release from the Veterans Honor Flight, the event will feature the Illinois State Quartet and Gospel Music Convention.

It will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 11 and 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 12 at the Southern Illinois Worship Center, 124 Lou Ann Drive in Herrin.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.