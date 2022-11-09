What’s next for recreational marijuana in Missouri ?

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Recreational weed will soon be legal in Missouri. Voters approved Amendment 3 by 53 percent, but the provisions of the measure won’t go into effect until December 8th.

For Greenlight Dispensary manager Sarah Gunther-Jackson, this vote to legalize Marijuana in Missouri stands as a win for the community.

“The first thing I always think about on this is tax revenue it is such a huge producer of tax revenue not only for our state but for our local communities as well there are estimates as high as 40 million in tax revenue for our state alone just off of this,” said Gunther-Jackson.

Kathryn Jamboretz with Legal Missouri says that she knows how the process to officially legalize recreational marijuana will go.

“This law goes into effect 30 days from the vote that means December 8th it will be a law in Missouri. Then people are allowed to apply for licenses and that will have a certain process licensee can apply for and then were thinking around about the early to mid-February range is when it will probably be available to customers,” Jamboretz said.

Beyond legalizing the use of Marijuana, Amendment 3 also calls for changes in criminal law.

“One of the things that will immediately happen with this is expungement which means if you’re one of the one hundred thousand Missourians with a conviction for marijuana that is non-violent on your record it will be automatically cleared you don’t have to pay for it you don’t have to apply for it its absolutely automatic the tax revenues from the sales of marijuana will pay for that,” said Jamboretz.

Gunther-Jackson says restrictions still apply to the sale and use of Marijuana.

“Safe access is such a huge thing for adults 21 and older to be able to purchase things in a facility where they know they’ve been tested, and they have come from clean safe facilities in the state of Missouri,” Gunther-Jackson said.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.