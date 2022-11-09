Heartland Votes

U.S. Small Business Administration Disaster Loan deadline approaching

The loan application deadline for those affected by storms and flooding in July is approaching.
The loan application deadline for those affected by storms and flooding in July is approaching.(Source: Washington County, Ill. EMA)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANDOLPH, Ill. (KFVS) - The loan application deadline for those affected by storms and flooding in July is approaching. The loan comes from the U.S. Small Business Administration, and the deadline is on December 13.

Anyone in declared counties who incurred damage from the severe storm and flooding that occurred between July 25-28 can and should apply for the federal disaster loan program. It is encouraged that businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters in Ill. to apply for a disaster loan.

Those in Randolph County in Ill. are eligible to apply for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362.

