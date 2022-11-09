Temporary closures at Rend Lake due to firearm deer seasons

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced some temporary closures on Rend Lake during the state firearm deer hunting seasons.

According to a release from the Corps, the following recreation areas will be closed to all vehicle and foot traffic November 18-20:

North Sandusky day use area, boat ramp and campground

South Sandusky day use area, campground, beach and boat ramp

South Marcum day use area and campground

Blackberry Nature Trail

North Marcum Archery Complex, Mountain Bike Trails and North Marcum Bike Trails

These areas will be used by those participating in the annual Rend Lake Deer Hunt for Persons with Disabilities.

In addition, all sections of the Rend Lake Bike Trail managed by the Corps of Engineers will be temporarily closed during deer hunting seasons.

Bike trail areas affected by the closures include: the section beginning west of the Franklin Cemetery and continuing to the North Marcum day use area, and trail sections beginning in the North Sandusky day use area and continuing to the South Marcum campground.

Additionally, they say Catfish Cove Pond and Trail next to the Rend Lake Visitor Center will be closed.

Anyone not deer hunting will be prohibited from the trails Nov. 18-20, December 1-4 and Dec. 9-11.

The USACE reminded hunters that Federal law prohibits the use of motorized vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, on all government managed properties.

