Submit photos of veterans to be showcased at Illinois Capitol

You can help pay tribute to the veterans in your life by submitting a photo and story of them...
You can help pay tribute to the veterans in your life by submitting a photo and story of them to be showcased in the Illinois Capitol.(Pixabay)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - You can help pay tribute to the veterans in your life by submitting a photo and story of them to be showcased in the Illinois Capitol.

According to a release from Senator Dale Fowler, the photos and stories will be displayed in the rotunda of the Capitol from November 10-28 in honor of Veterans Day.

“Each year the Senate Republican Caucus has had an opportunity to have a Veterans Day Display, a fitting tribute to the brave men and women who have served our country,” Sen. Fowler said. “It’s important to never forget these great men and women who sacrificed so much to ensure we are able to enjoy the freedoms that make our nation great.”

Families are asked to submit a photo and written story, maximum 250 words, along with the following information: name, military branch and conflict served.

Military photos are preferred, but not necessary.

If possible, they ask that you email submissions to veteransday@sgop.ilga.gov. Submissions can also be mailed to Veterans Day Wall, 108 Statehouse, Springfield, IL 62706.

Submissions will be accepted through November 28, and the display will be updated daily to include new entries.

You can call 217-782-0956 for more information.

