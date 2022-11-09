Heartland Votes

Southeast Mo. State Board of Governors meet to discuss Houck Field, possible Redhawks playoff game

The Board of Governors for Southeast Missouri State University met on Wednesday morning,
The Board of Governors for Southeast Missouri State University met on Wednesday morning, November 9 at Academic Hall where leaders discussed the ongoing rebuild of Houck Field.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If the Redhawks make the playoffs, will the university be equipped to host a playoff game?

The Board of Governors for Southeast Missouri State University met on Wednesday morning, November 9 at Academic Hall where leaders discussed the ongoing rebuild of Houck Field.

The Redhawks have a 7-2 record on the season and are ranked 20th in the latest FCS Top 25 poll.

Due to the construction at Houck Field, Athletic Director Brady Barke said there’s still questions about whether the university would be able to host a playoff game.

“Obviously, we have to navigate the construction schedule and make sure we don’t do anything that leads to delay in terms of construction, but the facility piece of it is really the question mark,” he said. “We’ve had some conversations with the NCAA staff. Obviously, still trying to work through to see if we can accommodate all of the needs.”

Barke said the university would love to give the players and fans a chance to experience a playoff game in Cape Girardeau.

