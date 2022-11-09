Heartland Votes

Small earthquake recorded south of Bootheel

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded at 8:51 a.m. approximately 4 miles northeast of Dell, Ark. The epicenter is about 22 miles south of Kennett, Mo.(Source: USGS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KFVS) - A small earthquake registered a few miles south of the Bootheel on Wednesday morning, November 9.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded at 8:51 a.m. approximately 4 miles northeast of Dell, Arkansas. This is about 22 miles south of Kennett, Missouri.

The quake was first reported as a magnitude 2.3, then upgraded about a half an hour after it was first detected.

At this time, no one has reported feeling the quake to the USGS.

For more information or to report feeling the quake, click here for the USGS website.

