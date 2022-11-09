Small earthquake recorded south of Bootheel

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KFVS) - A small earthquake registered a few miles south of the Bootheel on Wednesday morning, November 9.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded at 8:51 a.m. approximately 4 miles northeast of Dell, Arkansas. This is about 22 miles south of Kennett, Missouri.

The quake was first reported as a magnitude 2.3, then upgraded about a half an hour after it was first detected.

At this time, no one has reported feeling the quake to the USGS.

